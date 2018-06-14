Rebar's cause of death remains inconclusive

The disappearance and death of Joan Rebar of Mayetta continues to remain a mystery, and law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance with the case.

“Her cause of death is probably going to be inconclusive,” Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Tuesday.

Rebar was last seen about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, at the Meriden Memorial VFW Post #10815. Her car and body were found on May 2 – more than two years later – submerged in a farm pond near Meriden.

Sheriff Herrig said that the autopsy is being conducted by Frontier Forensics of Kansas City but the cause of death will likely remain inconclusive due to the condition of her body.

