Real IDs available at treasurer's office

Kansas residents who need to renew their driver’s licenses now have the option to upgrade to a Real ID, it has been reported.

By Oct. 1, 2020, every person 18 years of age and older will need a Real ID compliant license or ID card in order to travel on a domestic flight and to enter some federal facilities, according to the Real ID Act passed by Congress in 2005.

Jackson County Treasurer Linda Gerhardt said that since August, county residents renewing their driver’s licenses in the treasurer’s office in Holton have been given the option to upgrade their licenses to Real IDs.

