Rains, strong winds postpone July Jubilee

Just as July Jubilee was getting under way at Banner Creek Reservoir on Saturday, Mother Nature stepped in.

Hard rain, hail and strong wind early Saturday evening at the reservoir cancelled most of July Jubilee activities and postponed the fireworks display until Sunday night.

Activities began at 5 p.m. Saturday when members of the Holton VFW Post presented the flags. Nick Walsh, the opening act for musician Erik Dylan, didn’t even have time to play his first song before the storm hit, said Lori Banks, Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce director.

“We were all watching the radar, and it looked like a shower was coming through,” Banks said. “The wind started gusting, and it got bad pretty fast.”

