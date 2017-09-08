Home / News / Rain doesn't dampen enthusiasm for new dog park
Holton Mayor Robert Dieckmann (center) cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new Dogwood Dog Park facility on Saturday in spite of rain falling all around. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Rain doesn't dampen enthusiasm for new dog park

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 16:47 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

 

Saturday morning’s rain might have kept the dogs from taking part in the ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the new Dogwood Dog Park, but more than 30 dog lovers braved the rain to honor the Holton woman whose donation made the new park possible.

On the eve of what would have been Judy Hann’s 77th birthday, Holton city officials and friends of Hann gathered at the new dog park, part of Holton’s Countryside Park, to cut the red ribbon on the park, unveil a sign honoring Hann and admire the new facilities, including a storage building and concession stand where those present gathered to get out of the rain.

“What a wonderful person,” Holton Mayor Robert Dieckmann said of Hann before cutting the red ribbon under an awning at the stor­age building. “This facility just speaks highly of her and of Holton.”

Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle, who over­saw construction of the new facil­ity, agreed.

“There’s more that we can do out there, if we can just show people how we can do something good like this,” Reichle said. “This is a good sales pitch. We’re proud of it.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media