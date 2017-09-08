Rain doesn't dampen enthusiasm for new dog park

Saturday morning’s rain might have kept the dogs from taking part in the ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the new Dogwood Dog Park, but more than 30 dog lovers braved the rain to honor the Holton woman whose donation made the new park possible.

On the eve of what would have been Judy Hann’s 77th birthday, Holton city officials and friends of Hann gathered at the new dog park, part of Holton’s Countryside Park, to cut the red ribbon on the park, unveil a sign honoring Hann and admire the new facilities, including a storage building and concession stand where those present gathered to get out of the rain.

“What a wonderful person,” Holton Mayor Robert Dieckmann said of Hann before cutting the red ribbon under an awning at the stor­age building. “This facility just speaks highly of her and of Holton.”

Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle, who over­saw construction of the new facil­ity, agreed.

“There’s more that we can do out there, if we can just show people how we can do something good like this,” Reichle said. “This is a good sales pitch. We’re proud of it.”

