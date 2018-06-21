Quilts of Valor event set for Saturday

The fourth annual Quilts of Valor event will be held in Holton Saturday and will honor 50 area veterans.

The event will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 1401 W. Fourth St. Gary Bell & Friends will perform music from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A free will donation dinner will be served immediately after the performance followed by the presentation of the quilts.

A list of those being honored will be published in an upcoming edition of The Holton Recorder.

Prior to the annual event, community members nominated area veterans to be awarded the Quilts of Valor, and the quilts were on display recently during the Quilts In The Courtyard event.

To qualify, the veteran must have served overseas during a wartime campaign and reside in Jackson County.