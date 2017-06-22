Quilts of Valor to be held Saturday

Fifty area veterans will be honored for their service Saturday during the third annual Quilts of Valor event in Holton.

The event will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 1401 W. Fourth St. The community band will perform from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A meal of pork, green beans, ham, dessert and a drink will follow at the church for a free will donation.

Immediately following the dinner, 50 Quilts of Valor quilts sewn by many local volunteers will be presented to area veterans. A list of those being honored will be published in an upcoming edition of The Holton Recorder.

Prior to the annual event, community members nominated area veterans for the Quilts of Valor, and the quilts were on display recently during the Quilts In The Courtyard event.

To qualify, the veteran must have served overseas during a wartime campaign and reside in Jackson County.