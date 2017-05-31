Quilts In the Courtyard set for June 10

Quilts of all sizes, patterns and colors will be on display during the fourth annual Quilts In The Courtyard event set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, it has been reported.

Last year’s event drew more than 1,000 people to Holton’s Square, according to event organizers.

More than 200 quilts, sewn by quilters from northeast Kansas, will be hung throughout the Jackson County Courtyard in Holton that day as part of a large and free outdoor quilt show.

