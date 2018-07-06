Quilts In the Courtyard is Saturday

More than 200 quilts will be on display in downtown Holton on Saturday for the fifth annual Quilts In The Courtyard event.

The outdoor quilt show, which is hosted by Quilting On The Square, will take place in the courtyard of the Jackson County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fifty special patriotic Quilts Of Valor quilts, which will be given to area veterans later this month, will be included in the display

