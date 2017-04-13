Purple Heart monument dedication ceremony planned for May 6

After months of preparation and delays, the new Linscott Park monument honoring Jackson County’s Purple Heart Medal recipients will be in place within the next month, according to Mike McManigal of American Legion Riders Post 44.

“All the donor bricks have been engraved, and we will begin laying them very soon,” McManigal said. “The monument is receiving its final touches and should be completed within weeks.”

A dedication ceremony for the new monument has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, nearly a year and a half after local military veterans and their supporters started the fund-raising drive for the monument. McManigal said the monument will be installed “a few days in advance” of the ceremony.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.