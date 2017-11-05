Purple Heart Monument dedicated

Under a picture perfect, clear blue, calm sky here Saturday morning, more than 250 people were present at Linscott Park at 11 for the historic unveiling and dedication ceremony for the community’s new Purple Heart Monument.

The unveiling and dedication ceremony marked the culmination of more than two years of work to research the names of Purple Heart Medal honorees who had either been born in Jackson County or who had lived in the county.

In April of 2014 when the research began, there was a list of 74 such local military heroes. At the activities Saturday morning, the beautifully designed monument that was unveiled was etched with the names of 166 such soldiers.

Mike McManigal, a principle organizer for the monument project and step-father of one of the local Purple Heart Medal recipients being honored, recalled Saturday in his address how the idea for the project came about.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.