Public meeting on Wetmore school set for February

On a 4-3 vote, members of the USD 113 Board of Education agreed during their Dec. 12 meeting to hold a public hearing in February to consider closing the Wetmore Academic Center.

The board passed a resolution to hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Wetmore Academic Center varsity gym, 321 Sixth St., to consider closing the school.

According to the resolution, the board is considering the closure for the following reasons: “Due to continued declining enrollment, budgetary considerations and the need to recruit and retain quality staff, closure of the Wetmore Academic Center is necessary to allow for additional educational opportunities for students and more efficient use of resources.”

The resolution also states that students attending Wetmore school would be “reassigned” to Sabetha Elementary School, Sabetha Middle School and Sabetha High School.

During the hearing, the board will hear comments from the public about the potential closure, it was reported.

At the board of education meeting, several members of the public spoke to the board about the potential closure of the Wetmore school, including Jessica Winkler and Analyssa Noe.

Wetmore patrons also formally submitted 12 questions to the board of education regarding the proposal to close the school.

Members of the Wetmore community have asked that board members address the questions at the next board meeting on Jan. 9.

