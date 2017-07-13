Proposed five-year plan for special sales tax discussed

Proposed chip-and-seal projects utilizing the county’s special .4 percent retailers’ sales tax were discussed at a recent Jackson County Commission meeting.

Dan Barnett, road and bridge administrator, presented a draft list of road and improvement projects for the next five years that would be paid using the special tax.

This list included:

2017

* E Road from 134th to 142nd Roads.

* 254th Road from I to J4 Roads.

2018

* E Road from 142nd to 158th Roads.

* 254th from T to W Roads.

2019

* 142nd Road from R to T Roads.

* A quarter of a mile behind Jackson Heights to 262nd Road.

* Two and a half miles of P Road from Holton city limits to 254th Road.

2020

* R Road from 162nd to 166th Roads to tie into existing chip-and-seal from Mayetta to U.S. Highway 75.

* 254th Road from E to I Roads.

2021

* One mile at Jackson Heights – from 262nd Road to Q Roads.

* 254th Road from E to G Roads.

* One and a half miles of 142nd Roads from T to U4 Roads.

