Property valuations jump $5.47M in Jackson County

Assessed valuations on real estate and personal property in Jackson County have been certified and it’s good news for the county, its cities and school districts.

The valued assessed on all real estate and personal property in Jackson County increased by $5.47 million this past year, it was reported.

In addition, the assessed valuation of each school district and each city in the county increased this past year, too.

The new assessed value of all real estate ($98,366,681), personal property ($1,887,563), state assessed utilities ($13,462,580) and oil and gas ($31,224) in the county has been set at $113,748,048, which is up from last year’s $108,275,877. This is a five percent increase.

Real estate assessed in the county jumped $6.586 million, which is largely due to the construction of the new Walmart in Holton, it was reported.

