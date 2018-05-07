Prison sentence handed down

The third Missouri resident charged with several thefts from different businesses in a four-state area, including the Holton Walmart, received prison time during a Friday morning hearing in Jackson County District Court.

Raven A. Neece, 36, of Ferrelview, Mo., was one of three residents of the Kansas City, Mo. area charged with the removal of theft detection devices from and subsequent theft of thousands of dollars worth of various electronic products in February and March from the Holton Walmart and other department stores in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek sentenced Neece to two consecutive 10-month sentences on charges of felony theft and illegal possession of theft detection device removers after Neece pleaded no contest to the charges in May. The 20-month (one year and eight months) total sentence included credit for 93 days that Neece has been held at the Jackson County Detention Center.

Judge Marek noted that the two charges against Neece could have resulted in presumptive probation time, but since the charges against her stemmed from crimes allegedly committed while she was on felony bond in a Platte County, Mo. criminal case, the court had, and exercised, the option of a prison sentence.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder