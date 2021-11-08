Primary narrows down B.O.E. field

Matthew Browning and Justin Moore, who are seeking a Jackson Heights Board of Education position, and Rochelle Falk and Ryan Phillips, who are seeking a Holton Board of Education seat, will all advance to the general election in November.

Yesterday’s primary election narrowed down the field of candidates in two school board races.

In the position five race on the Jackson Heights board, Browning received 42 votes and Moore received 34 votes to advance to the general election. Shannon Henry received 18 votes for the seat and Wendie Edwards-Richter received six votes.

This position is currently held by Ed Rostetter who is not seeking re-election.

At Holton, Falk received 68 votes and Phillips received 54 votes for the position four seat on the school board and now advance to the November election. Zachary Lancaster received 41 votes for the position and Simon Murnahan received 27 votes.

Allen Arnold, who currently holds the position on the Holton board, is not seeking re-election.

During the primary election, voters were asked to vote for one candidate with the top two candidates receiving the most votes advancing to the general election.

A total of 100 eligible voters, 24 percent, voted in the Jackson Heights primary. Of those voters, 20 voted in advance.

In the Holton race, 190 voters out of 1,309 voters, 14.5 percent, turned out for the election. A total of 92 voters cast their ballot in advance during this race.

The results of the election are being audited today at the Jackson County Courthouse and will be canvassed by the Jackson County Commissioners on Monday, it was reported.

The Nov. 2 election will include several positions on the Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley school boards, as well as positions on several city councils. Two board positions on the Meadowlark Extension Board of Directors will also be included in the election.