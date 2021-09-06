Primary elections needed for Holton, Jackson Heights posts

A primary election will be needed to narrow down the field of candidates for two school board positions in Jackson County, according to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

Four people have forced a primary election for the position five seat on the Jackson Heights Board of Education, and four other candidates have forced a primary for the position four seat on the Holton Board of Education.

The deadline to file for the fall general election was yesterday at noon.

At Jackson Heights, Wendie Richter, Shannon Henry, Matthew Browning and Justin Moore have each filed for the position five seat, which is currently held by Ed Rostetter.

At Holton, Ryan Phillips, Zachary Lancaster, Simon Murnahan and Rochelle Falk are all seeking the position four seat, which is currently held by Allen Arnold.

A primary will be held on Aug. 3 to narrow down the candidates for each position from four to two, it was reported.

Other candidates who have filed for school board, city and Meadowlark Extension District council positions and will be included on the Nov. 2 general election ballot may be viewed by logging in to your holtonrecorder.net account and selecting the June 2, 2021 edition under “E-Editions.”