Price for cleaning Holton's sewer lines won't change for 3 years

The cost of keeping Holton’s sewer lines clean will not go up for another three years, thanks to the negotiating efforts of Holton Water and Sewer Superintendent Dennis Ashcraft, the Holton City Commis­sion noted this week.

During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, commission­ers approved a three-year contract with Mayer Specialty Services of Goddard for sanitary sewer line maintenance and video camera in­spection of a portion of the city’s sewer lines at a cost of $25,133.14 per year, starting in 2018.

Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said Ashcraft negotiated with Mayer — a company the city has worked with for “years,” McKee said — to not only extend the current price of Mayer’s serv­ices through 2020, but also increase the percentage of sewer lines that receive video camera inspection.

Mayer’s proposal states that in each of the three years of the agreement, the company will clean 43,333 linear feet of sewer line and provide video inspection of 6,499 linear feet, or 15 percent of the cleaned line. Ashcraft said that un­der the previous agreement with Mayer, the company cleaned the same amount of sewer line but pro­vided video inspection of 10 per­cent of the line.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.