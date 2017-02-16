Presidents Day is Monday

Presidents Day, a national holiday, will be observed Monday, Feb. 20. Local banks, post offices and government buildings will be closed.

The Holton Recorder will be open Monday and will proceed with its regular deadline and printing schedule.

Home delivery of the newspaper, however, may be delayed due to the post office being closed Monday.

Both the Jackson County Commission and the Holton City Commission will meet on Tuesday, instead of Monday, due to the holiday.

The Jackson County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers at the Jackson County Courthouse. Also, the Holton City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.