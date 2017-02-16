Pre-school program off to strong start at HES

The Holton school board Monday night approved the Holton Elementary Community Pre-School Handbook and learned about possible new cuts to state aid for public schools.

HES principal Beth Smith presented updated copies of the preposed new handbook to board members for their approval. The handbook includes guidelines about how the preschool will be operated and its overall mission statement.

This is the first year for the community pre-school and about 75 pre-schoolers are being served in six sections of 12 students per section, Smith said. As many as 90 pre-schoolers may be served next year, she said.

Tuition costs have been modified to include snacks and milk, she said, but the tuition fee itself will stay the same. There are four-day and two-day options for pre-school kids in the program, she said.

