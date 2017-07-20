Home / News / Pre-judging begins for county fair

Pre-judging begins for county fair

Thu, 07/20/2017 - 09:28 holtonadmin

Tinsley Bradley (left), an 8-year-old member of the Lucky Stars 4-H club, chatted with judge Cathy Higley (right) of Cummings about the outfit she purchased and assembled as an entry in this year’s Jackson County Fair during pre-fair judging for indoor exhibits held Tuesday at Holton High School. Also shown is Tinsley’s mother, Judy Bradley. The next major event in this year’s fair is the horse show, set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

