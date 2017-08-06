Prairie Lake PIckin' Party is this week

For nearly a quarter of a century, the sound of old-time country, bluegrass and gospel music has been in the air in early June at Prairie Lake, where members of the Kansas Prairie Pickers Association have gotten together for the annual Prairie Lake Pickin’ Party.

This weekend will mark the 24th occurrence of the Pickin’ Party, and festival mainstay Ron Meier said many of the festival’s attendees already began setting up camp at the lake grounds well more than a week in advance of the festival.

This year’s festival marks the return of longtime Pickin’ Party favorites the Faris Family, which disbanded in 2009 after members of the group left to play with other groups. Meier said three of the group’s members will return to the Prairie Lake stage in the name of the family — but like the group’s last Pickin’ Party appearance in 2013, it will only be a “one-off” performance.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.