Prairie Band Casino & Resort to reopen Monday
Wed, 06/10/2020 - 16:28 holtonadmin
Prairie Band Casino and Resort will reopen its doors to the public on Monday, June 15, it has been reported.
Prairie Band, along with Sac and Fox Casino, Golden Eagle Casino and state-owned casinos, suspended its operations in March because of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Firekeeper Golf Course, which is owned and operated by the Prairie Band Pota watomi Nation, has remained open with restrictions. The casino had also been offering a “curbside” dinner menu this spring, it was reported.