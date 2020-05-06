Power line installation to slow U.S. 75 traffic north of Holton

Installation of a transmission line for the Soldier Creek Wind Farm in southern Nemaha County will begin this Saturday, June 6, temporarily affecting traffic on U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton, according to Kelly Kultala, Kansas Department of Transportation public affairs manager for District 1.

A high-voltage overhead transmission line will be installed over U.S. 75 at mile marker 193, near the Jackson Heights turnoff at 266th Road. Kultala said work will begin Saturday and is expected to be complete the following Monday, June 8, weather permitting.

Work will occur during daylight hours, and traffic will be controlled using a pilot car operation, lane closure, signage and traffic cones. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to find alternate routes.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.