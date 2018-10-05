Pool water slide considered

Holton’s municipal swimming pool in Rafters Park is entering its ninth decade of keeping area kids of all ages cool during the hot summer months, and the Holton City Commission is interested in adding attractions to the pool to maintain public interest in the historic structure.

During the commission’s meeting on Monday, commissioners met with pool manager Judy Ireland to discuss changes to the pool’s schedule and handbook for the upcoming season, as well as discussing options for raising funds to add a slide or other feature to the pool to keep kids coming back for more after the pool opens for the season on Saturday, May 26.

Changes at the pool for 2018, as proposed by Ireland and approved by commissioners during the meeting, include price increases for adult swimmers and pool parties, as well as an earlier daily closing time — 8 p.m., instead of 9 p.m. as in previous years.

Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said the city had received a $24,000 bid from Chemquest of Topeka for the installation of a “vortex slide” that commissioners had previously expressed an interest in getting for the pool. However, McKee noted that the city currently has no funds in its budget for a new slide.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder