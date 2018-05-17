Pollock hasn't missed a class reunion in 75 years

It’s been 75 years since Edwina Pollock — known to friends and family as “Winnie” — graduated from Soldier Rural High School with the class of 1943.

This past Saturday, at the school’s annual alumni banquet, Pollock was honored for not missing a banquet in the years since her graduation.

“It’s kind of silly, because I never had a reason not to come!” said Pollock of the “award” she received at the banquet, held at Holton’s First United Methodist Church.

Pollock said she and her late husband, Wayne, both liked to check in with their old classmates in the years since they graduated and their school was folded into the Jackson Heights district. This year, she attended with her daughter, Janet Trainor, a 1966 graduate of the school.

“I think Janet was kind of the troublemaker,” Pollock said of the “perfect attendance award,” which was announced near the end of this year’s banquet. “She had a friend do it… I didn’t have any idea they were going to do it.”

