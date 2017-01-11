Polling locations listed

Tuesday is Election Day and registered voters will head to the polls to cast their vote in school board, city council and Meadowlark Extension District races.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Advance voting remains available to registered voters at the Jackson County Courthouse through noon on Monday.

Since the election largely features school board positions, polling locations are based on precincts and school board districts, which may differ from polling locations during other general elections.

The polling locations are as follows:

Adrian Township: Delia Community Center if voting for USD 321 candidates and Soldier City Hall if voting for USD 322 or USD 335 candidates.

Banner Township: First floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Cedar Township: Denison Community Building if voting for USD 336 candidates and St. Francis Xavier Church (east door) if voting for USD 337 candidates.

City of Mayetta: St. Francis Xavier Church (east door).

Douglas Township and City of Hoyt: Hoyt Community Building.

Franklin Township: First floor of the Jackson County Courthouse if voting for USD 336 candidates and St. Francis Xavier Church (east door) if voting for USD 337 candidates.

Garfield Township: Denison Community Building if voting for USD 336 candidates and St. Francis Xavier Church (east door) if voting for USD 337 candidates.

City of Denison: Denison Community Building.

Grant Township: Soldier City Hall if voting for USD 335 or USD 322 candidates and the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse if voting for USD 336 candidates.

Jefferson Township: Circleville Christian Church if voting for USD 335 candidates and the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse if voting for USD 336 candidates.

City of Circleville: Circleville Christian Church.

Liberty Township: First floor of the Jackson County Courthouse if voting for USD 335 or 336 candidates and Netawaka Senior Citizen Building if voting for USD 113 candidates.

Lincoln Township: First floor of the Jackson County Courthouse if voting for USD 336 candidates, St. Francis Xavier Church (east door) if voting for USD 337 candidates and Delia Community Building if voting for USD 321 candidates.

Netawaka Township and City of Netawaka: Netawaka Senior Citizens Building.

Soldier Township and City of Soldier: Soldier City Hall.

St. Creek Township: Whiting Community Center if voting for USD 335 or USD 377 candidates and the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse if voting for USD 336 candidates.

Washington Township: Hoyt Community Building if voting for USD 337 candidates and Delia Community Building if voting for USD 321 candidates.

City of Delia: Delia Community Building.

Whiting Township and City of Whiting: Whiting Community Center.

Holton Ward 1, 2 and 3: First Baptist Church in Holton.

Wetmore Township: Wetmore American Legion.

Riley Township: Goff Community Center.

Jefferson County: Delaware Township Hall in Valley Falls.

Voters are reminded to bring some form of photo identification with them to the polls that day in order to vote.

If you have any questions concerning this election, call the Jackson County Clerk’s Office at 364-2891.