Police camera comments anger local family

Derogatory comments made by two Holton police officers and a City of Holton dispatcher last July about a Holton woman and her family — as recorded by one of the officers’ body cameras — have prompted members of the family and their supporters to ask for action from the Holton City Commission.

During Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners addressed a video recording of the officers and the dispatcher talking about Holton resident Ashley Holthaus and her father, Doug Holthaus, following an incident in which the younger Holthaus was involved in a “mutual brawl” with another Holton resident in July of 2016.

The video showed the officers — Sgt. Steve Frederick and Officer Brian Barber — and dispatcher Belinda Cashman making offhand comments about Ashley Holthaus that suggested that her infant daughter was the product of incest and was “destined to be a (expletive deleted) loser.”

On Monday, father and daughter appeared before commissioners at their regular meeting to express their disgust with comments madee by Frederick, Barber and Cashman and ask for Frederick and Cashman to be fired. Commissioners did not take any immediate action on the Holthauses’ request, but noted that the three officers had been disciplined.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.