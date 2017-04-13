Home / News / Playground equipment to be purchased for HES

Playground equipment to be purchased for HES

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 09:33 holtonadmin
by David Powls

Following some recommendations from some Holton fifth-grade students here Monday evening, the USD 336 school board unanimously approved a motion to spend up to $25,000 for playground equipment for the new elementary school.

Funds for the playground equipment will come from the school bond issue fund that was used to build the new school, it was reported.

A playground committee of students Josie Barrow, Tuley Gilliland, Jeffrey Warner and Brayden Binkley attended the school board meeting with their parents, at the invitation of the board, to present student ideas on how to equip a playground for today’s kids.

