Pioneer Day-related event to benefit Mayetta spray park

Members of the Mayetta Spray Park committee are hosting several activities during Mayetta Pioneer Days on this coming Saturday in order to continue to raise funds for the proposed recreation area.

Activities will be held downtown on Main Street and at the Mayetta City Park, which is where the proposed spray park would be built.

Committee members will be selling chili and chili dogs on Main Street near city hall. A homemade pie and baked goods auction will also be held in the afternoon. Anyone willing to donate a pie to the auction is asked to contact Liz Long at (785) 554-8411.

Chrysanthemums will be sold downtown as a fund-raiser, and committee members will also be selling and taking orders for wooden planter boxes.

At the city park, a garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the maintenance building. Donations for the garage sale are still be accepted and those with donations are asked to contact Delaina Miller by Wednesday at (785) 207-0823.

Water balloon games and a slip-and-slide will be available at the park for children for a small fee.

