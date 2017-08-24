Pick'em Contest Returns Monday

The Holton Recorder’s annual Pigskin Pick’em Contest is returning Monday, and prizes will be awarded each week for the next nine weeks.

Each week, area residents will have the opportunity to guess the winners of a total of 18 high school, college and professional football games in order to showcase their knowledge, earn prizes and obtain regional bragging rights.

The contestants with the two highest scoring entries each week will receive a prize, valued at $25 or more, from participating businesses.

Contestants are also asked to pick the combined score and winner of the week’s tiebreaker game in case it is needed to determine a winner.

Participants are encouraged to participate each week because whoever has the best total score throughout the nine weeks will be declared the overall winner and will receive a prize and a one-year subscription to The Holton Recorder.

Entry forms will be printed in each Monday edition of The Holton Recorder and must be delivered to The Recorder office by 5 p.m. each Friday.

Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be considered eligible.

Entries can be mailed to P.O. Box 311, Holton, KS, 66436. Entries can also be e-mailed to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net or faxed to 785-364-3422.