Petersen mural dedicated

A mural honoring the late Danny Petersen, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War, was dedicated last week in Holton.

The mural was completed by Sandra Pemberton of Neosho, Mo. in August and depicts Petersen in battle engaging the enemy during the Vietnam War with the words “Our duty is to remember.” It is located on the east side of the Tarwater Farm & Home building.

“I’m just grateful to be able to be a part of it. Danny’s story is amazing,” Pemberton said. “I think it’s very important that we remember the sacrifices people have made, and hopefully, through artwork and community events like this, we will continue to remember our past so that it can help our future.”

Three of Petersen’s siblings were present during the 20-minute ceremony, which included remarks by American Legion Post #44 Commander Pat Fontaine.

Petersen grew up in northeast Kansas and was drafted into the war in 1969, which was a turbulent time in America, Fontaine said.

“Many a young man chose to go to Canada. Danny Petersen chose otherwise. He chose to serve his country,” Fontaine said. “If a country is good enough to live in, it’s good enough to fight for. With privilege comes responsibility.”

During a battle with North Vietnamese Army Forces on Jan. 9, 1970, Petersen was driving an armored personnel carrier (APC).

“When the engagement broke out, another APC was disabled and immobilized. Rather than moving to safety, Danny took his APC and put it between the disabled vehicle and the enemy – creating a shield – allowing others to get their vehicle fixed and out of there,” Fontaine said.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.