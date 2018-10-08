Pedal pull winners announced

This year 160 kids competed in the 26th annual Jackson County Farm Bureau Association Kiddie Pedal Pull held during the Jackson County 4-H Fair.

Forty-Eight contestants walked away with trophies. The first-, second- and third-place winners of each division were awarded a trophy and will receive a bright blue winner’s t-shirt to wear during the Kansas State Fair competition held on Sept. 9.

The Kiddie Pedal Pull winners are:

Age 4 and Under

Boys: Eli Bontrager (first), Tate Olberding (second) and third Layton Prentice.

Girls: Lily Bontrager (first), Emmy Pruett (second) and Lilly Julo (third).

Age 5

Boys: Cadin Phillips (first), Bryson Bradley (second) and Brock Mitchell (third).

Girls: Raegan Anderson (first), Hazel Bowser (second) and Kara Schumaker (third).

Age 6

Boys: Zane Lawler (first), Luke Warner (second) and Bryar King (third).

Girls: Gracie Julo (first), MaKayla Wheeler (second) and Tyler Dick (third).

Age 7

Boys: Adam Mellies (first), Hank Thompson (second) and Dalton Miller (third).

Girls: Makenna Tyler (first), Abigail Schuster (second) and Madilyn Anderson (third).

Age 8

Boys: Ethan Noel (first), Grant Warner (second) and Brodyn King (third).

Girls: Julie Bontrager (first), Nevaeh Anderson (second) and Lauren Smith (third).

Age 9

Boys: Brody Nicol (first), Hank Julo (second) and Brooks Henderson (third).

Girls: Jennifer Mellies (first), Jill Walder (second) and Brooke Slipke (third).

Age 10

Boys: Jace Doyle (first), Drake Mellies (second) and Peyton Thomas (third).

Girls: Kolbie Noel (first), Savannah Jones (second) and Presley Phillips (third).

Ages 11-12

Boys: Austin Smith (first), Chandler Newman (second) and Junior Beauchamp (third).

Girls: Madison Schumaker (first), Maddie Bontrager (second) and Addyson Schumaker (third).