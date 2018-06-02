Home / News / PBP Nation approves expansion plan for casino, resort

PBP Nation approves expansion plan for casino, resort

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 08:58 holtonadmin

A major expansion for the Prairie Band Casino & Resort was recently approved by Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation tribal members, it has been announced.  

The expansion and upgrade, which was approved on Jan. 20, is set to span a 2.5-year period.  

The plan includes a new 80-room hotel tower with several additional suites, a new spa, party rooms, a fitness center and an indoor/outdoor pool.  

Interior upgrades will include an expansion and complete renovation of the existing Buffalo Grill, expanded gaming floor and a new administrative wing.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

