PBP Nation approves expansion plan for casino, resort

A major expansion for the Prairie Band Casino & Resort was recently approved by Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation tribal members, it has been announced.

The expansion and upgrade, which was approved on Jan. 20, is set to span a 2.5-year period.

The plan includes a new 80-room hotel tower with several additional suites, a new spa, party rooms, a fitness center and an indoor/outdoor pool.

Interior upgrades will include an expansion and complete renovation of the existing Buffalo Grill, expanded gaming floor and a new administrative wing.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.