Pay increase policy topic at city meeting

The question of whether the City of Holton should grant pay increases to its employees based on merit or longevity was answered in favor of the latter by the Holton City Commission — but not without a nod to the former.

During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, commissioners directed City Manager Kerwin McKee to draft proposals for city employee pay increases based on both merit and longevity for approval at an upcoming meeting.

While longevity-based increases were favored by most commissioners, Holton Mayor Robert Dieckmann asked commissioners to consider making employee evaluations an important part of the pay picture again.

“Either way, the city employees need to be evaluated,” Dieckmann said. “If they’re doing a good job, they need to be told, and if they need to work on something, they need to be told.”

