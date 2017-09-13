Participation in athletics up at RV

Fifty-seven percent of middle school and high school students at Royal Valley are involved in a fall sport, which is an increase from previous years.

John Martin, the district’s new athletic director and assistant high school principal, presented that information to the USD 337 Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening.

“The number of students participants in seventh and eighth grade volleyball is high, as well as those in cross country,” Martin said. “The numbers change daily depending on injuries and other factors.”

At the middle school, which includes seventh and eighth-grade students, there are 29 students involved in football, 34 are playing volleyball and six are running cross country. Seven students are also involved in cheerleading.Students at the high school who participate in sports (including team managers) include 44 playing football, 24 playing volleyball and 42 running cross country. The school also has 13 cheerleaders and 10 students involved with the dance team. One student also serves as the mascot.

