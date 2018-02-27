Parole absconder captured after fleeing Courthouse

A parole absconder was captured in Nemaha County Thursday evening after fleeing the Jackson County Courthouse that morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew John Shipley, 33, Topeka, was in Jackson County District Court on the third floor of the Courthouse when he was searched by a Jackson County Court Security deputy shortly before 11 a.m.

“The deputy located what was believed to be drug contraband, and Shipley allegedly fled the Courthouse,” Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said.

Jackson County deputies, Holton police officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers searched several locations in and around Holton.

Shipley was reportedly seen on the south side of Holton later in the morning.

