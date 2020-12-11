Parade of Lights planned for Dec. 5

The 21st Annual Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 around the Holton Town Square.

Lineup for the parade will be north of the Downtown Casey’s store on New York Avenue, starting at 5 p.m.

All city police, city street, city electric, county sheriff, fire and safety departments are invited to light up their vehicles to join in the parade, along with all county churches, clubs, service organizations, businesses and families. School floats are also encouraged.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Religious Float, Best Business Float and Best Club Float.

Santa Claus plans to participate in the parade.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, everyone will be urged to wear facemasks and practice social distancing as they participate and view the lighted parade.

For more information about the Christmas Parade of Lights, contact David Powls at 364-3141. You can also send inquires about the parade to The Holton Recorder at holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net