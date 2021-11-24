Parade of Lights is Dec. 4

The Christmas Parade of Lights is back this year after the event was cancelled last season due to concerns about COVID-19.

The 21st annual Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Law enforcement, emergency personnel, city and county departments, area clubs, service organizations, churches, businesses, school groups and families are all encouraged to participate in the annual light-up parade that features vehicles and floats covered in Christmas lights.

Line-up for the parade starts at 5 p.m. along New York Avenue, just north of the downtown Casey’s.

Participants are encouraged to be creative with their entries and light up vehicles, floats, farm machinery and other methods of transportation with holiday lights.

To sign up your group, business or family for the parade, contact David Powls at The Recorder at 785-364-3141 or send an e-mail to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net