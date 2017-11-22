Parade of Lights is Dec. 2

The annual Christmas Parade of Lights around the Holton Town Square is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, it has been reported.

The Farmers State Bank will provide the $50 in Chamber Bucks prize for Best Religious Entry. The Holton National Bank will provide the $50 Chamber Bucks prize for the Best Club or Organization Entry. The Holton Recorder will provide the $50 Chamber Bucks prize for the Best Business Entry.

Santa Claus will also visit the Holton Town Square that evening and will participate in the parade. Afterwards, Santa will be available to visit with local children and have his photo taken with them at the Courthouse lobby.

Some local businesses plan to be open the evening of Dec. 2.

Earlier in the day on Dec. 2, the Christmas Homes Tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.