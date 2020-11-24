Home / News / Parade of Lights canceled

Parade of Lights canceled

Tue, 11/24/2020 - 16:46 holtonadmin

The 21st Annual Christmas Parade of Lights around the Holton Town Square, that had been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled now, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Over the weekend, we learned that the county’s COVID-19 positive case numbers were going the wrong direction, so the decision was made today (Monday) to cancel the parade for this year,’’ said David Powls, parade organizer. “It’s disappointing but it just seems like the right thing to do at this time.’’

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

