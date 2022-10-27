Parade, flag dedication to be held here on Veterans Day

A Veterans Day parade, flag dedication and cookout are being planned for Friday, Nov. 11, around the Holton Town Square to mark the federal holiday, it has been announced.

The day’s activities will kick off at 7:45 a.m. with a dedication ceremony for new service flags at Linscott Park.

At that time, American Legion Post 44 and American Legion Riders will conduct a short ceremony to dedicate the six new service flags recently installed at the park.

By seniority, each service flag will be raised with accompanying remarks by Legion Post Commander Pat Fontaine. At 8 a.m., the national colors will be raised while the Holton High School band plays the national anthem.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Veterans Day cookout will be held on the west side of the Jackson County Courthouse. The food will be available for a free will donation.

The Veterans Day parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. that Friday. Line-up will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the parade north on New York Avenue near the downtown Casey’s. The parade will travel clockwise around the Square, ending back on New York Avenue by Casey’s.

The parade will include area law enforcement, color guard, veterans on motorcycles, veterans on floats and possible local fire and EMS personnel.

Members of the public are invited to attend the parade and wave small flags along the parade route.