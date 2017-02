A king and queen will be chosen from among these six Royal Valley High School seniors to reign over winter courtwarming activities on Friday evening in the RVHS gym. The candidates, from left to right, are Ian Lee, Maggie Schuetz, Garrett Rodewald, Grace Harvey, Max Hennis and Aubrey Willis. Royalty will be announced at halftime of the RVHS Panthers varsity boys basketball game against Nemaha Central.