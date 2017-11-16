Overcrowding an issue at Holton Middle School

Mobile units may possibly be needed at the Holton Middle School campus in the next school term to provide additional classroom space.

Or, next year’s Holton sixth grade class may need to be moved from HMS to the diamond-shaped annex building located at the new Holton Elementary School campus.

The HMS for grades six, seven and eight is “bursting at the seams’’ due to increased student enrollment in those grades over the past few years, school officials say, and next year the school is expected to again be pushing its physical limits with the highest enrollment at the school yet.

At the Holton school board meeting here Monday evening, overcrowding at HMS was a major topic.

At the same time, the school board is still considering options for the old Central Elementary School that is now pretty much vacated following the construction of the new Holton Elementary School for grades pre-K through fifth.

Central, in the past, was Holton’s elementary school for grades three, four and five. Some efforts to sell the Central school property have not been successful, so far, as only some very small purchase offers – in the $50,000 range - have been made, it was reported.

Further complicating the school board’s current facilities conversations is the fact that there is about $482,000 in leftover bond issue funds that can only be used for projects at the new Holton Elementary School campus – including the diamond-shaped annex building.

