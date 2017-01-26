Osmun a member of "The Old Guard"

Holton native Cody Osmun can say he’s gotten within 20 feet of two U.S. presidents.

As a sergeant and team leader with the Army’s 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, Osmun was on duty at the White House on Oct. 18 of last year when former President Barack Obama held his final state dinner with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi as a guest.

And just last Thursday, Jan. 19, Osmun stood at attention at Arlington National Cemetery when new President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Tomb of the Unknowns to lay a wreath.

In each case, Osmun said, the president was “maybe about 20 feet from me, but that was as close as we could get.”

