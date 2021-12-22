Orders now being accepted for patriotic banner project here

The first phase of the patriotic banner project is under way for the Jackson County community and will have a March 1, 2022 cut-off deadline for banner orders, it has been announced. An order form is published on Page 1A of this edition. Order forms are also available at all three local banks.

The patriotic banner project will honor Jackson County veterans from each of the towns with a 3 ft. x 5 ft. banner with their photo and service information that will be displayed on electric poles in the city of Holton from about Memorial Day through the Fourth of July each year.

At a recent Holton City Commission meeting, a motion was approved to make the city a co-sponsor of the project with the local VFW Post 1367 and the Mary Bair American Legion post, along with The Holton Recorder, Marketing Concepts and the Jackson County Community Foundation. City of Holton crews will put up and take down the patriotic banners each year.

The price of the patriotic banners, to be produced locally by Marketing Concepts, are $250 apiece and also includes the cost of the brackets needed to display the banners on the poles. The banners are expected to last up to eight years.

In the first phase of the project, it is hoped that orders can be received for 50 or 60 of the banners by the cut-off deadline of March 1. Orders taken for the banners after March 1 would be planned for phase two of the project the following year, in 2023.

A deadline is necessary for each phase of the project because of the time it takes to produce the banners and the manpower it takes to install the brackets and hang them.

Those seeking to purchase banners are asked to make checks payable to The Jackson County Community Foundation and then writing “Patriotic Banner Project’’ in the memo line.

Completed order forms are to be mailed to the following address - Patriotic Banner Poject, c/o VFW Post 1367, 926 W. Sixth St., Holton, KS. 66436. Photos of the banner honoree can be mailed with the order form or emailed to the following address holtonpatrioticbanners@gmail.com

Hard copy photos mailed in with order forms will be returned. Photos - either black and white or color - must be of good, sharp focus quality with 300 dots per inch.

For more information about the patriotic banner project, contact Pat Fontaine at 785-851-0803 or David Powls at The Recorder, 785-364-3141.