Options to repair, replace water treatment plant discussed

Holton’s municipal water treatment plant is nearly 70 years old, and an engineer’s report shows that several components of that plant have not been upgraded or updated since the plant was built, posing a potential problem.

On Monday, the Holton City Commission reviewed that report, from Don Hellar of EBH Engineers of Great Bend, stating a preference to repair the existing plant rather than build a new plant.

“It’s important that you have a source of water for yourself,” Hellar told commissioners, noting that the city depends almost entirely on Public Wholesale Water Supply District 18 for its water without a “plan B” in case the PWWSD 18 water treatment plant should cease to function for a time — as it has done on several occasions when the plant shuts down for maintenance.

The city’s water treatment plan was designed in 1948 and built the next year to treat water from the dam at Prairie Lake, as well as two wells that were drilled in 1991. The city relied on treated water from the plant until 2001, when PWWSD 18 was formed and its treatment plant went online, and the city has not relied on its own plant full-time, but as a back-up, since then.

