Online petition to improve US 75 north of Holton reaches goal

An online petition seeking improvements to U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton in the wake of a Thanksgiving weekend accident that claimed the lives of three members of a Sabetha family has reached its goal of 10,000 signatures, it was reported.

That goal was reached at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday, when a Junction City resident became the 10,000th person to sign the petition, according to the petition’s organizer, Janie Murk, a former Sabetha resident currently residing in Junction City.

“I have had signatures from all over the United States, and even a couple from different countries,” said Murk, who started the petition on Dec. 1 at change.org

