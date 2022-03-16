One more snowfall...

After a snowstorm late last Wednesday and early Thursday dumped about six inches of snow on the Holton area, some youngsters who got the day off from school were put to work removing snow from sidewalks and driveways. Luke Gallagher, a freshman at Holton High School, was no exception, sweeping snow from the sidewalk in front of Lifetime Eye Care on the south side of Holton’s Town Square. The snow day on Thursday prompted an early start to this week’s spring break for some Jackson County area students who were scheduled to have the day off on Friday. This appeared to be the last significant snowfall of the winter season, which ends Sunday. (Photo by Brian Sanders)