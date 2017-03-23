One-car wreck claims Topeka man's life

A Topeka man became the second person to die in a traffic accident in Jackson County in 2017 in a rollover accident that occurred early Tuesday on U.S. Highway 75 about three miles north of Holton.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified 26-year-old Anthony J. Bostick of Topeka as the victim in the single-vehicle accident, which KHP determined to have occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 75 just north of 262nd Road, it was reported.

According to the KHP report, Bostick was driving a 2007 Mazda 6 north on U.S. 75 at the time of the accident.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said that for some unknown reason, the Mazda crossed the highway’s center line, left the roadway and landed in a field on the west side of the highway.

Bostick was apparently ejected from the vehicle and was not discovered until about 7:30 a.m., Morse said.

Jackson County deputies and Jackson County EMS personnel attempted to revive Bostick, Morse added, but such attempts were deemed futile and a coroner pronounced Bostick dead at the scene.

The fatality accident occurred less than half a mile south of the site of the county’s other fatality accident of 2017 to date, it was noted.