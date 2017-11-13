Olathe man arrested after Saturday chase through county

An Olathe man was arrested on multiple charges following a 20-mile vehicle pursuit in Jackson County Saturday morning, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. that morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a gray 2002 Honda Civic with Missouri plates near 150th and Q Roads.

The vehicle’s tag was reported to have been stolen out of Blue Springs, Mo. and the vehicle itself was reported stolen out of Lee Summit, Mo., Morse said.

The deputy ordered the driver to shut off the vehicle, and the driver, who was later identified as Robert Joseph Calisti, 28, Olathe, left the scene in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, it was reported.

Local agencies assisted with the pursuit that led across parts of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and Jackson County and into the city of Holton.

While near the south side of Holton, the vehicle entered the parking entrance of Banner Creek Animal Clinic and then drove through a yard of a residence, it was reported.

Morse said the driver attempted to elude law enforcement again by driving the Honda through a Kansas Department of Transportation fence gaining access to U.S. Highway 75 and then continued to travel northbound through the city of Holton.

